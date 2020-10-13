Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,569.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,528.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,427.95. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.