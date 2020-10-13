Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10,483.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.53 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

