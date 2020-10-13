Private Advisory Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

MRK opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

