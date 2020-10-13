Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,722 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

