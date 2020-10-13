Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,526,000 after purchasing an additional 751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after buying an additional 558,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $569.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

