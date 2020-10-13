PRiVCY Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $24,881.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00087111 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00038969 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.