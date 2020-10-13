Profile Utility Token (PUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $195.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $104,180.36 and $195.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank and Allcoin. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,383.49 or 1.00059836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000643 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00142410 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.