Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Position Lessened by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 31.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc. owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $54,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Progressive by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $101.51. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

