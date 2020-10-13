Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.35 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €11.35 ($13.35) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

