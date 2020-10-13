Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 605,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 1,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.