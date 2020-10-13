Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives $76.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -111.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

