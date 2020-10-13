Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech's only marketed drug Nerlynx is approved for early-stage breast cancer patients in the United States and other countries. Recently, Nerlynx’s combo was approved to address the third-line breast cancer indication. This should drive its sales in the future quarters. The nod was based on data from the NALA study. Notably, several studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of breast-cancer patients for earlier-line settings are underway. However, Puma Biotech is solely dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock. Moreover, Nerlynx sales vary from quarter to quarter, which are a persistent woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Loss estimates looks stable ahead of Q3 earnings. Puma Biotech has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

PBYI has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $388.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $106,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 169,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

