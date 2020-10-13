Pyrk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,110.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $197,419.07 and approximately $22,110.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.01487511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154836 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 11,472,945 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org.

