Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By B.Riley Securit

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

WSBC stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

