Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 591,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 474,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 452,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $6,442,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

