Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

