Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for McDonald's Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for McDonald's in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald's’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.37.

MCD opened at $226.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

