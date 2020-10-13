Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. Raised by Macquarie (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Equities research analysts at Macquarie raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie analyst T. Nollen now expects that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Macquarie also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

