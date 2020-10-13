Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Raised by Analyst

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE:CR opened at $53.35 on Monday. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

