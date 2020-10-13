Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

DK opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $869.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 4,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Delek US by 69.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 194,014 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

