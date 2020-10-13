Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

