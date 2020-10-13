Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

