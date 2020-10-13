Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Reduced by Analyst

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $464.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.