Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Increased by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

