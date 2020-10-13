Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.38 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Shake Shack by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Shake Shack by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,916 shares of company stock worth $14,892,741 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.