Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Increased by Analyst

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.90). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.68) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.70 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

