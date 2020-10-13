Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Lowered by Capital One Financial

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for WP Carey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WP Carey’s FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPC. TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

WP Carey stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 79.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.