Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $142.08 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,029.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

