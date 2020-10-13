Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.47

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 34791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,815.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Qiagen by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Qiagen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Qiagen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

