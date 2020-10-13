QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0199 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $154,181.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns and Gate.io. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00268647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.01483827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155014 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

