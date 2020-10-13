Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00020392 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Exrates, OTCBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $225.30 million and $203.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000503 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,823,624 coins and its circulating supply is 97,304,204 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Iquant, BitForex, Coindeal, Crex24, Poloniex, Allcoin, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bit-Z, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Liqui, Exrates, Bitbns, BigONE, Bleutrade, Coinone, HitBTC, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, CoinEx, Binance, Bibox, OKEx, DragonEX, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, Ovis, OTCBTC, LBank, Liquid, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinExchange, HBUS, Upbit, ABCC, Cobinhood and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.