Raymond James Cuts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $270.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $238.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

