Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upped their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Raymond James stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

