Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

UTG stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Louis Francisco Cimino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $31,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,759.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

