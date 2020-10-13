Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paypal (PYPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently:

10/13/2020 – Paypal was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Paypal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2020 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2020 – Paypal is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Paypal is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $234.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paypal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,980,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,538,000 after buying an additional 855,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

