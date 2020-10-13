Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

RBC opened at $100.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 97.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 38.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

