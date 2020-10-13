Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $609.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $611.00 to $609.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $611.11. 22,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,551. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $294.86 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 391 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.58, for a total value of $253,203.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,923 shares of company stock worth $101,670,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

