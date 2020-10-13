Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.72. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 56,709 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

