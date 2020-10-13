Remme Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135,057.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Kuna and Hotbit. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $135,057.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.64 or 0.04761287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

