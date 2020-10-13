ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.64. ReneSola shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 5,121 shares trading hands.

SOL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

