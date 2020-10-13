ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

