Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of REGI opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $8,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,242,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

