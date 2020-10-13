Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

RSG opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

