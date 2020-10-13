Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $212,287.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, WazirX, Kyber Network and Gate.io. Request has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $212,287.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.67 or 0.04787630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00032008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DDEX, Coineal, CoinExchange, IDEX, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, WazirX, Bitbns, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, GOPAX, KuCoin, Ethfinex, Koinex, COSS and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

