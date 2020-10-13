Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $23.13 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $518.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.58).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,852.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

