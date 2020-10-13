Research Analysts Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

PVAC opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.81. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

