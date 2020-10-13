Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives $60.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

