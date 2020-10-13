ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.64. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 21,492 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

