Reviewing Ashford (AINC) and Its Competitors

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ashford to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ashford and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 253 664 850 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Ashford’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s peers have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.81 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 22.03

Ashford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

Summary

Ashford peers beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

