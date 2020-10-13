Reviewing Corvus Gold (KOR) & The Competition

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corvus Gold to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -30.10 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.32

Corvus Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 731 2805 2595 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Corvus Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Corvus Gold competitors beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

